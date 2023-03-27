Library Board to hold public hearing Monday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

The Anderson County Library Board will hold a public hearing this evening at 6:00 at the Clinton Community Center.

The meeting is being held to discuss whether or not some books are inappropriate for a public library due to their content. People on both sides of the issue, those who wish to see access to these books restricted and those who believe that libraries need to be left alone, will be given a chance to speak.

The Library Board will not be voting on anything this evening, instead, the hearing is being held to allow the community to weigh in on the topic, one way or the other.

*Full disclosure: The author of this article, Jim Harris, is married to Rocky Top Public Library Director Kelly Harris. “I will attend this evening’s meeting, but not in any official capacity, and plan to speak,” said Harris, adding, “as a private citizen and not as a member of the media.”

