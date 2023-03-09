Douglas Mills (Lee Co. SD Facebook page)

Kidnapped Mississippi children recovered safely on I-75

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Authorities in Mississippi say that three children allegedly kidnapped by their grandfather were safely recovered in Campbell County earlier this week.

The Lee County (MS) Sheriff’s Department says that it’s deputies were called Tuesday morning in reference to an apparent kidnapping at a home in the Shannon area. Upon arrival, according to the LCSD, deputies spoke with a woman who told them that her biological father drove from Kentucky to the Shannon area and kidnapped her three children at gunpoint. The man, identified as 52-year-old Douglas Mills, and two women then left the home and authorities believe headed back to Kentucky.

In a video update on the Lee County Facebook page, Sheriff Jim Johnson said that the vehicle they were traveling in was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on I-75, about 15 miles south of the state line, late Tuesday afternoon.

The three children were recovered safely and unharmed. The sheriff described this incident as a “custodial” kidnapping. They were placed into the care of DCS while arrangements were made to reunite with them with their mother in Mississippi.

Mills was taken into custody, along with his two alleged accomplices—45-year-old Vanessa Cox and 50-year-old Sheila Hood—and all three are being held at the Campbell County Jail pending extradition back to the Magnolia State.

