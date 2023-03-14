Kay McMann Patterson, age 77, of Kingston

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Kay McMann Patterson, age 77, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023.  She was born July 11, 1945 in Wyandotte, Michigan.  She was a dedicated member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Kay retired from the Roane County School System where she had worked as an elementary school teacher for many years.  She enjoyed teaching, sewing, and cooking Sunday dinners for her family.  She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.  Preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Virginia White McMann; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Herbert & Catherine Patterson.   

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of almost 60 years                Fred Patterson of Kingston

Children                                                             Brad Patterson & wife, Sherry of Ten Mile

                                                                            Kent Patterson & wife, Katie of Ten Mile

                                                                            Greg Patterson & wife, JoAnna of Kingston

Grandchildren                                                   Hayley, Brandon & future granddaughter-in-law, Amber

                                                                            Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Kayla, Avery, and Gracen

Brother                                                               Keith McMann & wife, Nellie of Michigan

Sisters                                                                 Janice Misko & husband, Al of Michigan

                                                                            Faith McMann of Michigan

                                                                            Bonnie McMann of Michigan

Brothers-in-laws & Sisters-in-law                   Retta Bolden & husband, Larry of Kingston

                                                                            Christine Lawson & husband, John of Blaine

                                                                            Johnny Patterson & wife, Juanita of Lenoir City

                                                                            Walter Patterson & wife, Norma of Kingston

                                                                            Detra McDonald & husband, Jim of Kingston

                                                                            Mike Patterson & wife, Beverly of Kingston

Many nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Dr. Tommy D. Patterson and Pastor Cal Adams officiating.  Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am, at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Midway Church of God Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service.  The family request memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Eugene Phillips, age 75, of Oliver Springs

Eugene Phillips, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 11, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.