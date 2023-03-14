Kay McMann Patterson, age 77, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born July 11, 1945 in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was a dedicated member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Kay retired from the Roane County School System where she had worked as an elementary school teacher for many years. She enjoyed teaching, sewing, and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Virginia White McMann; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Herbert & Catherine Patterson.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of almost 60 years Fred Patterson of Kingston

Children Brad Patterson & wife, Sherry of Ten Mile

Kent Patterson & wife, Katie of Ten Mile

Greg Patterson & wife, JoAnna of Kingston

Grandchildren Hayley, Brandon & future granddaughter-in-law, Amber

Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Kayla, Avery, and Gracen

Brother Keith McMann & wife, Nellie of Michigan

Sisters Janice Misko & husband, Al of Michigan

Faith McMann of Michigan

Bonnie McMann of Michigan

Brothers-in-laws & Sisters-in-law Retta Bolden & husband, Larry of Kingston

Christine Lawson & husband, John of Blaine

Johnny Patterson & wife, Juanita of Lenoir City

Walter Patterson & wife, Norma of Kingston

Detra McDonald & husband, Jim of Kingston

Mike Patterson & wife, Beverly of Kingston

Many nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Dr. Tommy D. Patterson and Pastor Cal Adams officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am, at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Midway Church of God Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service. The family request memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.