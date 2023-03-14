Kay McMann Patterson, age 77, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born July 11, 1945 in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was a dedicated member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Kay retired from the Roane County School System where she had worked as an elementary school teacher for many years. She enjoyed teaching, sewing, and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Virginia White McMann; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Herbert & Catherine Patterson.
SURVIVORS
Loving husband of almost 60 years Fred Patterson of Kingston
Children Brad Patterson & wife, Sherry of Ten Mile
Kent Patterson & wife, Katie of Ten Mile
Greg Patterson & wife, JoAnna of Kingston
Grandchildren Hayley, Brandon & future granddaughter-in-law, Amber
Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Kayla, Avery, and Gracen
Brother Keith McMann & wife, Nellie of Michigan
Sisters Janice Misko & husband, Al of Michigan
Faith McMann of Michigan
Bonnie McMann of Michigan
Brothers-in-laws & Sisters-in-law Retta Bolden & husband, Larry of Kingston
Christine Lawson & husband, John of Blaine
Johnny Patterson & wife, Juanita of Lenoir City
Walter Patterson & wife, Norma of Kingston
Detra McDonald & husband, Jim of Kingston
Mike Patterson & wife, Beverly of Kingston
Many nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Dr. Tommy D. Patterson and Pastor Cal Adams officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am, at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Midway Church of God Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service. The family request memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.