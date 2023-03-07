Judy Irwin, age 83, of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Judy Irwin, age 83, of Clinton passed away on March 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1939, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ethel Mae and James Lee Irwin.

Judy professed her faith in Christ at 14 years old on May 16, 1954.  As with her faith, she loved her family dearly. Her generous heart made her a special and wonderful caregiver to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Mae and James Lee Irwin; siblings, Betty (Jim) Childress, Margaret (Bill) Ridenour, and Francis (Beaulah) Irwin. 

She is survived by nieces and nephews Lonnie (Sue) Hamby, Bart (Wanda) Irwin, Trish (Greg) Demyan, Lonnie (Faith) Hamby, Jeremy (Angie) Hamby, Patrick, Scarlett, Landon, Emily, Summer, Mysti, and Hadelynn. Special friends Becky Weishuhn and Cindy Scott. 

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Sarah Kathryn Turpin, age 80

Sarah Kathryn Turpin, age 80, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.