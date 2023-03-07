Judy Irwin, age 83, of Clinton passed away on March 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1939, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ethel Mae and James Lee Irwin.

Judy professed her faith in Christ at 14 years old on May 16, 1954. As with her faith, she loved her family dearly. Her generous heart made her a special and wonderful caregiver to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Mae and James Lee Irwin; siblings, Betty (Jim) Childress, Margaret (Bill) Ridenour, and Francis (Beaulah) Irwin.

She is survived by nieces and nephews Lonnie (Sue) Hamby, Bart (Wanda) Irwin, Trish (Greg) Demyan, Lonnie (Faith) Hamby, Jeremy (Angie) Hamby, Patrick, Scarlett, Landon, Emily, Summer, Mysti, and Hadelynn. Special friends Becky Weishuhn and Cindy Scott.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. holleygamble.com