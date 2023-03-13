Janet L. Coleman, 75 of Clinton passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023.

She was born on September 8, 1947 in LaFolette and she is preceded in death by her parents Elmer L. & Nannie Stokes, elder brother Charles E. Stokes and husband of 43 years Gary M. Coleman, all of Clinton. Janet is survived by; son Mark E. Childress (Alica Childress), daughter Marsha Coleman Stapleton (Martin Stapleton, Jr.); grandchildren, Noel Childress Shipley (Kipp Shipley) of Gallatin, Will Childress of Clinton, Grace Stapleton, Abigail Stapleton; great-grandson, Knox Shipley. Beloved sister-in-law Naomi Stokes, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Janet was known for her career as the Customer Relations Manager at Fox Toyota for 25 years and she was also an AVON Representative for 36 years including being honored by both companies for her milestones and accomplishments. She loved her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Janet enjoyed shopping and especially finding a good deal. Janet enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14 from 5 pm – 7 pm with funeral to follow with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, March 15, at 11 am. Family and friends will go in procession to Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.