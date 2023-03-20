James Bearden age 80, of Knoxville

James Bearden age 80, of Knoxville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.  James was born December 26, 1942, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Roy and Edna Bearden.  James was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he worked as an Air Traffic Controller for many years.  After working with the Air Force as an air traffic controller he continued to work as an air traffic controller for another 15 years in Georgia.  James was an avid football and basketball fan of the University of Tennessee.  His greatest love was his wife Barbara.  He loved doing anything he could do to make her happy until her passing in 2012.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Bearden; daughters, Jamie Bearden Kilpatrick and Sonja Jeanne Stinnet; brother, Charles Bearden.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Bearden; grandsons, Gabriel Kilpatrick and Asher James Kilpatrick; brother, Kenneth Bearden.

The family his honoring his wishes and there will no services.   Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

