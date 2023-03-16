Ivyrhea M. McGhee, age 32, of Rockford, Tennessee, passed away on March 13, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Ivyrhea was born on August 15, 1990 in Cape Coral, Florida. Ivyrhea loved spending time with her kids and family. She is preceded in death by her mother Cheryl McGhee, brother Kenny Heaning, uncle Duncan McGhee, and grandmother Sharon McGhee.

Survivors:

Father and Step Mother Don Rhea McGhee and Vickie Clark of Rockford

Children Lily Rhea, Nathan Rhea, and Cypress Rhea of Maryville

Grandmother Doris Vickers of Ft. Myers, FL

Grandfather Don McGhee and Brigitte of Maryville

Father of Her Children Jonathon Tyler of Knoxville

Sisters Tasha McGhee of Rockford

Shannon Pilkey of Maryville

Jessie Heaning

Uncles Jeffrey Hart of Toledo, OH

Brian Hart of Lenoir City

Aunt Kim Jones of Lake City

And a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Ivyrhea’s wishes were to be cremated with services held at a later date.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.