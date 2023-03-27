Imogene Hamilton, age 92 of Clinton

Jim Harris 46 mins ago Obituaries

Imogene Hamilton, age 92 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Norris Health and Rehab.  Imogene was born March 30, 1930, in Anderson County to the late Ike and Ethel Manuel.  She was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church.  Throughout her life she loved gardening, reading the bible, bird watching, and collecting figurine chickens, and flowers.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Humphrey; daughter, Carol Lynch, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Bernie Humphrey & wife Lisa of Clinton, Donnie Humphrey & wife Sandra of Clinton, and Rick Humphrey & wife Kim of Heiskell; daughters, Becky Pennington & husband Walter of New Bern, NC, and Pam Wilson of Clinton; grandchildren, Tim and Tony Lynch, Stalene Hall, Christy Gambrell, Carmen Hawk, Miranda Hoffman, Amanda Ferebee, Craig Humphrey, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Tara, Tommy, and Nick Humphrey; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

