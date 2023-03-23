Illinois firm selected to lead city manager search in Oak Ridge

Wednesday, the Oak Ridge City Council voted unanimously to hire GovHR USA out of Northbrook, Illinois to lead the search for a new city manager to succeed Mark Watson, who is retiring effective May 5th.

The company’s bid to facilitate the search came in at $23,500, but Council members indicated there could be some additional costs during the process.

Wednesday’s vote came after a Tuesday work session during which Council members heard presentations from the three finalists and were able to ask questions of each company’s representatives.

The City Council will vote on a contract with GovHR at its monthly meeting in April.

