High Wind Warning in effect for area through 3 am Saturday

Much of East Tennessee, as well as parts of Southwest Virginia and Southeast Kentucky have been placed under a High Wind Warning through 3 am Saturday.

The NWS in Morristown says that showers and thunderstorms are likely through early afternoon today (Friday). Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with the main concern being damaging straight line winds, but officials also caution that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Weather Service and our own Captain Accurate, Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich, expect conditions to be at their worst anytime between noon and late Friday afternoon, with sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles an hour possible, with gusts as high as 60 miles an hour possible.

Because of the potential for widespread damage and power outages, most area school systems were closed on Friday as a precaution.

Damaging winds will blow down trees, whose roots have been compromised and loosened by recent rainfall, and power lines, according to the NWS, which also says to expect widespread power outage . Travel will also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.