“HerStory:” A Photography Exhibition of Women in the Secret City” at Lenoir Museum

(TN State Parks) The W. G. Lenoir Museum in Norris Dam State Park will be hosting “HerStory:” A Photography Exhibition of Women in the Secret City” The exhibit will open on Wednesday, March 1 and will be on display during March in honor of Women’s History Month.

Constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and opened in May 1936, Norris Dam State Park was managed by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 18 years prior to becoming a Tennessee State Park in 1953. Oak Ridge’s selection for the Manhattan Project was, in part, due to rural electrification that Norris Dam accomplished. During the early 1940s, the park was closed to the public and the CCC vacation cottages winterized to house Manhattan Project workers. Later serving as a popular recreation destination for the growing government town, Norris Dam State Park continues to attract visitors from throughout the region. The construction of Norris Dam and Oak Ridge necessitated the relocation of countless families of the Clinch River valley by the federal government. These historical events connect these parks, and this new partnership will strive to tell the full stories of these places.

From janitor to homemaker to chemist, the women of the Manhattan Project worked hard and talked little. During WWII, Oak Ridge was a government town of 70,000 workers; primarily women who lived in a camp-like environment of barbed wire, security checkpoints, and code words. Workers were fingerprinted, interviewed, assigned a job, and given a clearance badge. Housing was limited and cramped and often unheated. Food at the cafeterias was in short supply and lines were long.

The photographs were taken by James Edward Westcott, a renowned photographer who worked for the United States government in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project and the Cold War. Westcott was one of the few people permitted to have a camera in the Oak Ridge area during the Manhattan Project.

The Lenoir Museum is located at 2121 Norris Freeway, Norris, Tennessee and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm ET. For more information, please call Lenoir Museum at Norris Dam State Park at (865) 494-9688 or Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 482-1942.