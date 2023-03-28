Harriman history the focus of a Friday event

The Roane State Arts & Lectures Committee is hosting a public lecture that focus on the history of Harriman, beginning with its founding as a temperance town, and tracing the history of the city through the 20th century.

Roane State professor, local author, and Harriman native John Brown will speak on the history of Harriman this Friday, March 31, at the Princess Theatre in downtown Harriman. Doors will open at 6 pm with the presentation beginning at 7.

According to a press release, topics that will be covered include the temperance movement and its role in the city’s founding, the impact of the Panic of 1893 on the city’s growth, and key events such as the flood of 1929, the city’s evolution in the mid-twentieth century, and the loss of factory jobs in the 1980s and 90s.

Brown, author of “Harriman,” a book in the Images of America series, is a professor of political science at Roane State. A graduate of Harriman High School, he holds degrees from Roane State, the University of Tennessee, Appalachian State, and East Tennessee State University.

This is event is free and open to the public, thanks to sponsorship by the Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee. Donations to help pay for future events organized by the committee are always welcomed. Concessions will also be available for purchase at the theatre for cash only.

The Princess Theatre is located at 421 North Roane Street in downtown Harriman.

For more information, visit princessharriman.org.

