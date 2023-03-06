Gilbert L. Goodman, age 43 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023. Gilbert was born March 10, 1979 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Roger L. Goodman and Nancy Sue Wagner Goodman. Gilbert enjoyed being around his friends and family and loved his nieces, nephews, and his grandpa especially.

Survivors:

Father and Mother Roger L. and Nancy Goodman of Lake City

Brother Roger and Michelle Goodman of LaFollette

Sisters Elizabeth and Scottie Crow of Clinton

Tonya Goodman of Lake City

And a host of other family members and relatives.

Visitation of Family and Friends: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.