Gary Wayne Cook Jr., age 37 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on January 19, 1986 in Harriman, TN. He attended Oliver Springs High School where he played football. While he loved watching football, especially the Crimson Tide, he loved his family and friends most of all. Gary was also a huge fan of George Strait.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Cook; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Christine Adkisson; several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his children, Ayden Cook, Chance Cook, Braxton Cook, and Rylee Fontenot; wife, Nancy Jane Cook; father, Gary Wayne Cook Sr.; mother, Allie Kay McIntyre; brothers, Shane Cook and Thomas Cook; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members; many special friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cook family.