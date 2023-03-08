Gary Wayne Cook Jr., age 37 of Harriman

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 51 Views

Gary Wayne Cook Jr., age 37 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on January 19, 1986 in Harriman, TN. He attended Oliver Springs High School where he played football. While he loved watching football, especially the Crimson Tide, he loved his family and friends most of all. Gary was also a huge fan of George Strait.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Cook; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Christine Adkisson; several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his children, Ayden Cook, Chance Cook, Braxton Cook, and Rylee Fontenot; wife, Nancy Jane Cook; father, Gary Wayne Cook Sr.; mother, Allie Kay McIntyre; brothers, Shane Cook and Thomas Cook; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members; many special friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cook family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Andy Lee Garner, age 56

Andy Lee Garner, age 56, went to his heavenly home on March 4th, 2023, surrounded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.