Friends of the Clinton Public Library hosting book sale through Saturday

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library are hosting a book sale today (Wednesday, March 15th) through Saturday, March 18th.

You’re invited to come browse the selection for low prices on all kinds of books and other gently used items. All proceeds go to the library.

On Wednesday, March 15th, the sale is open to Friends members only.

Find more information on becoming a member HERE. Sale hours are 10:00 – 6:00.

When the sale opens to the general public on Thursday, it will be run from 10 am to 6 pm both Thursday and Friday, before concluding on Saturday with hours from 10 am to 1 pm.