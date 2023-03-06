Friday crash kills one in Clinton; few details released

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1,392 Views

A traffic accident Friday evening in Clinton killed one person and injured at least two others.

We have not yet received information from the Clinton Police Department but can tell you that the collision occurred on Seivers Boulevard near the interstate and resulted in one of the vehicles overturning. One woman in that vehicle was killed and two others injured—one who was released from the hospital over the weekend, and the second sustaining severe injuries.

Details as to how the crash occurred and the names of those involved have not been released, but as soon as they are, we will pass them along to you on the air and online. The accident did bring down a power pole, knocking out electricity to several nearby businesses, including Walmart.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

