Franklin Geneo Eugene Brown, age 36, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born March 31, 1986 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Earnest Brown Jr. and Lisa Copeland. Geneo was of the Baptist Faith. He loved music, boxing, tattoos, his dog, drawing, poetry, being outdoors, spending time with his daughter, tinkering, and especially loved being with his family. Geneo is preceded in death by his baby brother: Cody Brown, grandparents: Earnest and Reba Brown, grandfather: Charles William Copeland, and uncles: Marvin Brown, and Charles (Danker) Copeland.

Survivors:

Father Ernest Brown Jr.

Mother Lisa Copeland

Daughter Briley Seth Dijana Fox, whom he loved dearly and whole heartedly

His 4-Legged Buddy Diesel

Nieces Shalie, Jaylen, and Kinzy Brown

Special Sister in Law DeLane

Grandmother Hazel Copeland

Aunts and Uncles James and Brenda Brown, Arvin Brown, Linda Lively, Julia Lively

Becky and Larry Seiber, Brenda and Ricky Patterson, Donna and Allen Lowe

Diane and Wayne Spears, Steve and Terri Copeland, Joe and Robbin Patterson

Tammy Patterson, and Michael Patterson

Pallbearers: Shilo Huskey, Steve Copeland, Alicia Edwards, Darrell Byrge, William Lowe, and Dexter Gossett

And a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Browns Flat Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Browns Flat Baptist Church in Briceville.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.