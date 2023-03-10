Fontaine David (Skip) King, 58

Fontaine David (Skip) King, 58 years old, born July 5, 1963, passed on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his mother Patsy R. Miller, father, Fontaine Hobert King and grandparents, Dave and Olga Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Kalyn King and Nathan Amico of South Carolina, their daughter Lillana Reese Amico, son, Taylor W. King and Haley King of South Carolina, their daughter Charlotte Ruth and baby soon to come and son Jacob King and Alysha Dewey of Harriman, TN, his sisters, Liz Whitson of Alabama, Lela Moses of Wartburg and Marsha King of Ohio. The mother of his children, Angie West of South Carolina and Kari King of Oak Ridge and two stepdaughters Jessica and Rebecca Sweeden of Oak Ridge. He had a slew of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, also his closest friends, Frank Burgess and son, Freddy Cobb, Greg L. Smith, Greg Moses, Roland and Phyliss Byrd, Spunky Brown, Byran Adams and many friends.

Also, Fontaine loved the USA, Donald Trump, Hunting, Fishing, Politics and Reading. He loved his children deeply and was so happy to be Grimpaw, worshiped his two beautiful granddaughters and was looking forward to the soon to be new arrival. It’s not goodbye, just see ya again.

The family has chosen cremation and there are no services planned at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the King family and you may leave a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

