Female ACHS student arrested after writing threats

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News

One day after two 14-year-old boys were arrested after allegedly calling in a false report of an armed intruder at Norris Elementary School, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that a female student at Anderson County High School was taken into custody on similar charges.

According to the ACSO, a threat had been written on the wall of women’s restroom at the school Tuesday morning. School security personnel reviewed video from outside the restroom but were not able to immediately determine who had written the threat. The message was cleaned off the wall, but the same threat was written again Wednesday morning. A review of video surveillance showed that a girl who had also appeared in the video footage reviewed on Tuesday was also in the vicinity of the restroom in Wednesday’s footage. She was questioned by law enforcement officers and admitted to writing the messages.

The girl, whose age was not released by authorities, was taken into custody and transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville. Her case will be adjudicated in Juvenile Court.

