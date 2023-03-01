Fair Housing PSA from city of Rocky Top

(Fair Housing PSA from the city of Rocky Top)

“In accordance with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as expanded by the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988, it is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, or disability in the sale or rental of housing or residential lots; in advertising the sale or rental of housing; in the financing of housing; or in the provision of real estate brokerage services. Blockbusting is also illegal.”

The Governor calls on Tennesseans to be “aware of the importance of equal housing opportunities” for all citizens.

