Eugene Phillips, age 75, of Oliver Springs

Eugene Phillips, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 12, 1947 in Anderson County, TN. Eugene moved to Ohio to work in the late 1960’s, then to Florida in 1974 and back to Tennessee in 1983 where he lived out the rest of his life. He enjoyed working in his yard and flowerbeds, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Gladys Phillips, wife; Rebecca Phillips, granddaughter; Branaeleah Phillips, great grandchildren; Gabby Phillips, Lucy Jane Butler, Noah Parker and Justin Ella Butler, siblings; Diane Lemaster, Roger Phillips and Millard Phillips.

Eugene is survived by his children; Bobby Phillips and wife Patricia of Harriman, Charles Phillips and wife Faith of Petros, Tim Phillips and wife Natalie of Harriman, Michael Phillips and wife Myra of Oliver Springs, grandchildren; Brittany Phillips, Renee Standridge and husband John, Christian Phillips and wife Ashley, Cody Phillips and wife Addison, great grandchildren; Leland Phillips, Creeden Phillips, Addilyn Phillips, John Luke Phillips, Tucker Phillips, Bryson Phillips, Laikyn Steelman, Kendall Elam, Wynter Elam, mother-in-law; June Monbeck, special niece that helped take care of him; Rochelle Phillips, a host of extended family and special friends.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the UT Hospital and UT Hospice nurses and doctors for their wonderful care of Eugene.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to begin at 7:00pm.

