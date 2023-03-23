Edward Cox Jr, age 74, of Caryville passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Powell. Edward was born on August 29, 1948 to the late Edward Cox Sr. and Etta Daugherty Cox. Edward was a proud Veteran of The United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith and he loved fishing, working on cars, and gardening. He is preceded in death by: Parents Ed Cox Sr. and Etta Daugherty Cox, Daughter Angie Cox, Brothers John Cox and Dean Cox, sisters Nancy Lee

Cox and Janie Cox.

Edward is survived by:

Wife Brenda Cox

Son Anthony Cox

Brother Bob Cox

Sister Sue

Grand-children Alan Mounts

Craig Mounts

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 8:00PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:15AM at Hatmaker funeral Home to go in procession for an 11:00AM interment at New Vasper Cemetery with military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.