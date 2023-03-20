Drug raid leads to arrest

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Caryville Police Department executed a search warrant last week that resulted in the arrest of one man as well as the seizure of drugs, guns and money.

Officers from the two agencies converged on a home in the 100 block of Ward Lane on Tuesday (March 14th). The resident of that home, Kevin Kurtis Potter, was arrested on a host of drug charges, including possession of heroin, meth, and Gabapentin, as well as violating a drug-free school zone and a pair of weapons charges.

The CCSO says that if you have information on suspected criminal activity, call the agency’s confidential tip line at 423-566-DRUG or call the main office at 423-562-7446.

