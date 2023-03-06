David Leroy Littleton, age 77, of Clinton

David Leroy Littleton, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Anderson County to the late Ralph and Katie Baker Littleton on September 7, 1945. David was a veteran having served as a United State Marine for 4 years, he also served in the Vietnam War. David, also known as “Cuz” retired from k-25 after 34 years, he went on to work at USEC for an additional 8 years. He was a member of Sinking Spring United Methodist Church where he was the Treasurer Chair for 4 years.  David loved his children dearly, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by, daughter Tammy Lynn Taylor, late wife Jilda Lynn Sherwood, siblings George Littleton and Marlene Nation.

David is survived by loving wife of 23 years, Brenda Littleton, sons David “Jamey” Littleton wife Kristi and James Lee Miniard, grandchildren Amber Thomason, Taylor Littleton, Tiffany Littleton, and Savannah Miniard, great grandchildren Sabrina and Conner Thomason and Oden Littleton, Siblings Charles Littleton, and Frank Littleton wife Gwen.

Special thanks to the nurses at Thompson Cancer in Oak Ridge for their love and care.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2:00-4:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00PM with Pastor Wayne Hedrick and Pastor Brandon Berg officiating. www.holleygamble.com

