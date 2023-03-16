CPD releases some info about deadly crash

Jim Harris

The Clinton Police Department has released some information about a deadly traffic accident almost two weeks later.

The CPD took to Facebook and announced that their officers had responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Seivers Boulevard and Buffalo Road on the evening of March 3rd.

Police say that 76-year-old Sharon Patrick died at the scene, while 76-year-old Karen Ketron died from her injuries at UT Medical Center four days later.

Neema Bahati (ACDF booking photo)

Investigators say that the driver allegedly responsible for the crash, 25-year-old Neema Bahati of Knoxville, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of vehicular homicide and booked into the Anderson County Jail. She was released later that same day after posting a $30,000 bond.

WYSH has made numerous requests for information on this accident, including the accident report, and will continue to do so.

