Court Security Committee to meet March 24

The Anderson County Court Security Committee will meet on Friday, March 24th at 11:30 in Circuit Courtroom 2 on the third floor of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items on the agenda for the meeting are three requests from the staff of Oak Ridge General Sessions Court.

Committee members will consider requests for:

  • an outside motion-sensor activated light above the office entrance leading to the back parking area at Oak Ridge General Sessions Court,
  • a door alarm for the fire exit door leading from the courtroom to the main parking lot, and
  • a stairwell (cut in or built) leading from the courtroom up to the bench with “some sort of security half-door.”

The committee will also hear an update on the status of a program that would allow attorneys who have regular business at the Anderson County Courthouse to obtain an ID badge that would allow them to bypass the regular security check, and a continuing general discussion of overall court security, including on the third floor of the main Courthouse in Clinton.

