‘Countdown to College, Last Call for Fall’ underway as state looks to boost college-going rate

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(THEC press release) The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is designating March 20-31, 2023 as the “Countdown to College, Last Call for Fall,” in a push to encourage students to apply to college, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
“We are living in a time when all students will benefit from postsecondary education or training beyond high school to achieve success and provide opportunities for advancement in that first job and eventual promotion to higher salaries,” said Interim Executive Director Dr. Robert M. Smith. “Most colleges and universities in Tennessee are still accepting applications, so it’s not too late to pursue your dream of attending college.”
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission recently designated 2023 as a momentum-building year in higher education with the primary goal of increasing the college-going rate for the high school class of 2023 to at least 60 percent.
With Tennessee’s college-going rate trending downward over the past five years, we must all work together to take swift action to inform and engage more students with the many educational and job training options they have after high school.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has curated a number of resources for students to support the college-going process. Whether their path is a university, community college or technical college, THEC has a step-by-step guide to help students reach their goals.
Students can use our Last Call for Fall Application Video Toolkit to find online Tennessee college
applications, learn how to complete them, and discover which schools charge application fees.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OR Schools’ open enrollment application window is open

(Oak Ridge Schools press release) Cross Boundary and Tuition Applications for enrollment in Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.