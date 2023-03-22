Charles Wayne Palmer, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home. He was born February 12, 1955 in Rockwood and has been a life long resident of Roane County. He was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Charles served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 – 1977.

He was a major movie critic and could tell you which movies to watch and which ones not to waste your time on. He especially enjoyed action movies and Top Gun was his all time favorite. Charles retired after 42 years as a Shift Operating Supervisor for TVA at the Kingston Steam Plant and upon retiring, his fellow workers presented him with 100 movie passes to watch upcoming movies during his retirement. He also loved spending time at the beach with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, James & Grace Palmer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Cheryl Jackson Palmer of Kingston

Son Benjamin Wayne Palmer & wife, Lachele of Oak Dale

Grandchildren Zoey Palmer and August Palmer

Brothers Alvis Palmer & wife, Diana of Rockwood

Glen Palmer of Turtle Town

Danny Palmer & wife, Cathy of Mt. Juliet

Sisters Genois Billings & husband, Mac of Oak Ridge

Janice Brashears & husband, Tony of Rockwood

Brother-in-law Wayne Pierce of Kingston

Nephew Justin Pierce & wife, Erika of Kingston

Special Friends Denise Duncan of Lenoir City

Kathy Shirley of Knoxville

MaryAnn Keck of Oak Ridge

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor David Acres officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.