Charles Wayne Palmer, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home. He was born February 12, 1955 in Rockwood and has been a life long resident of Roane County. He was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Charles served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 – 1977.
He was a major movie critic and could tell you which movies to watch and which ones not to waste your time on. He especially enjoyed action movies and Top Gun was his all time favorite. Charles retired after 42 years as a Shift Operating Supervisor for TVA at the Kingston Steam Plant and upon retiring, his fellow workers presented him with 100 movie passes to watch upcoming movies during his retirement. He also loved spending time at the beach with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, James & Grace Palmer.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife Cheryl Jackson Palmer of Kingston
Son Benjamin Wayne Palmer & wife, Lachele of Oak Dale
Grandchildren Zoey Palmer and August Palmer
Brothers Alvis Palmer & wife, Diana of Rockwood
Glen Palmer of Turtle Town
Danny Palmer & wife, Cathy of Mt. Juliet
Sisters Genois Billings & husband, Mac of Oak Ridge
Janice Brashears & husband, Tony of Rockwood
Brother-in-law Wayne Pierce of Kingston
Nephew Justin Pierce & wife, Erika of Kingston
Special Friends Denise Duncan of Lenoir City
Kathy Shirley of Knoxville
MaryAnn Keck of Oak Ridge
Several extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor David Acres officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.