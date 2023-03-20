CCSO opens new training facility

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recently opened the doors to a new training facility.

In an announcement, Sheriff Wayne Barton said that he is “thrilled” to have a local facility where training can be completed., adding that the CCSO has certified instructors in most aspects of law enforcement.

An in-service event which focused on new state-mandated training was recently provided to members of the CCSO and the Jellico Police Department, according to a CCSO press release.

This training focused on specific areas of interest in de-escalation, duty to intervene, officer wellness, and public assembly.