CCSO opens new training facility

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recently opened the doors to a new training facility.
In an announcement, Sheriff Wayne Barton said that he is “thrilled” to have a local facility where training can be completed., adding that the CCSO has certified instructors in most aspects of law enforcement.

An in-service event which focused on new state-mandated training was recently provided to members of the CCSO and the Jellico Police Department, according to a CCSO press release.

This training focused on specific areas of interest in de-escalation, duty to intervene, officer wellness, and public assembly.

About Jim Harris

