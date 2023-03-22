Carrol J. Elliott Copeland

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Carrol J. Elliott Copeland born June 30, 1946 passed on Monday, March 20, 2023 at age 76 took her flight home to join her heavenly Father, also grandparents Bennett B. Loy, Lucinda Newport Loy, Jake and Helen Crawford, Parents Warren H. Long Sr and Elsie Crawford Loy, sister Linda Loy, brother Warren H Loy Jr. first husband of 46 years Eddie Elliott Sr, daughter Channa R Elliott, Son John H (Johnny) Elliott along with other family and friends.

Carrol is survived by husband of 11 wonderful years, Homer Copeland, son Eddie L Elliott Jr, Wesley (Robin) Elliott, John Edward (Christen) Elliott, 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and special grandchildren Marley and Jaxxton Elliott, sister Joann Davis, brothers Steve Loy, Ken Loy, special nephew Rodney (Beth Ann) Loy of Michigan, bonus daughters Debra Copeland, Connie Harkleroad and special friend Mary Sherwood

Carrol worked 10 years as a Surgical Nurse at Methodist medical Center of Oak Ridge before retiring to care for sick family members. She enjoyed watching wildlife in her backyard and working word searches and working word puzzles. Carrol was a strong woman who survived 38 cancer treatments, then contracted Covid, followed by double pneumonia and other health issues.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00-6:00PM. Carrol’s graveside will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 1:00PM. Pallbearers Eddie Elliott, Wesley Elliott, John Elliott, Matthew Harkleroad, David Harkleroad.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Franklin Geneo Eugene Brown, age 36, of Clinton

Franklin Geneo Eugene Brown, age 36, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on March 16, 2023. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.