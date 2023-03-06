Carol “Joyce” Gamble

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Carol “Joyce” Gamble was born May 20th in Anderson County, TN and passed away March 2, 2023, in Knoxville, TN. Joyce never told her age so we will continue to honor that. She was known for baking cakes for people’s birthdays in the community and singing happy birthday to family and friends. She loved her church Deep Springs Baptist which she hadn’t been able to attend the last couple of years because of her health.  Joyce is preceded in death by, her mother Cora Lee Brewer, sister Elizabeth “tootsie” Cawood, brother Richard Jay “RJ” Brewer, nephew Brian Brewer.

Joyce is survived by daughters Patti Martin, Susan McQuestion, sons Michael Gamble wife Rhonda, Paul Gamble wife Andrea, siblings, Joe Brewer wife Judy and Gene Brewer, grandchildren Chrysti Jones, Adam Gamble, Sasha Ramirez husband Brant and Sean Runion, great grandchildren D’Kyea Knox, D’Vontae Jones, Daraon Jones, Destiny Jones, and Jaxon Gamble, great great grandchildren Ke’Andre Jones and Jenni Knox, several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Special thank you to Ansley the nurse and the nurses and staff at Specialty Hospital and PA Anna.  

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2:00-3:30PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life to follow with Rev. Brian Thomas and Pastor Doug Fielden officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

David Leroy Littleton, age 77, of Clinton

David Leroy Littleton, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.