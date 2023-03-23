Pictured: Senator Ken Yager, Representative Dennis Powers, Jamie Ball, Tim Holloway, Leslee Lamb, April Berry, Brad Smiddy, Amanda Grodeman, Chris Thomas, Lisa Boshears, Caitlin Riggs, Brittani Beauchamp, Melissa Cain, Andy Kitts, Michael Cannon, Rayma Daugherty, Nancy Green, Tim Smith. (Photo submitted)

Campbell group meets with lawmakers in Nashville

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

On Wednesday, State Senator Ken Yager, along with State Representative Dennis Powers met with the Campbell County Leadership Group at the State Capitol. The group discussed current legislation moving through the Tennessee General Assembly.

After their meeting, the local group also met Governor Bill Lee.

About Jim Harris

