The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a weekend ATV accident in Campbell County killed a Caryville woman.

The THP says that the accident happened at around 6 pm on Saturday (March 18th) on Tackett Loop. 52-year-old Allison Ruley was headed north on Tackett Loop on an ATV when it went off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and collided with a tree. Ruley was the only person in the ATV and the report indicates that she was not wearing a helmet.