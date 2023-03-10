BUG CAMP returning to UT Arboretum in June

The UT Arboretum Society invites budding young entomologists to take part in BUG CAMP 2023 this summer.

Spring Break might be next week, but it’s never too early to start planning for keeping the kids busy this summer.

BUG CAMP 2023 will be led by University of Tennessee entomologist, Dr. Jerome Grant with the “UT Insect Zoo” and staffed by UT entomology students, and UT Arboretum Society volunteers.

The camp, open to rising third through fifth grade students, will be held on three consecutive days – Wednesday, June 14, 9am -2pm, Thursday, June 15, 9 am-2pm and Friday, June 16 from 9:00 am 12 noon.

Other ages will be considered as space allows, according to event listing on the UT Arboretum Society’s website. Class size is limited to 16 children, and the camp tuition is $60 for members of the UT Arboretum Society or $75 for non-members. For more information and applications, contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu.

According to the announcement, “At BUG CAMP 2023, the children will get up close and personal with insects. They will learn why we can’t live without insects and about the value of different insects. They will explore the good, the bad and the “buggly” of our relationship with the insect world. Each participant will have an opportunity to take home and “host” an insect if they choose during the camp session. Bugs are good, bugs are fun! Come to BUG CAMP 2023 and find out why as we explore insects through bug crafts, nature walks, science activities and the UT Insect Zoo!”

For more information, follow this link to the UT Arboretum’s announcement.

BUG CAMP is held at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. BUG CAMP 2023 is co-sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society, the UT Arboretum and Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, UT Herbert College of Agriculture and UT Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.