Brent Lloyd Johnson, age 45, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Roane Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1977, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of The Grove Baptist Church in Kingston. Brent was an avid sports fan. He had coached football and baseball at Midway Middle School and baseball at Midway High School. He loved coaching & watching his son & nephews in their activities. Brent enjoyed taking rides with his dog. He enjoyed mission trips with his church. Brent recently had started doing woodworking and loved working with old barn wood. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon Cansler, Reba & Lloyd Johnson; uncle, Mike Ward; and his dearly beloved dog, Brick.

SURVIVORS

Son Daniel “Connor” Johnson & girlfriend, Caitlyn Ross of Midway

Parents Daniel and Teresa Johnson of Kingston

Sister Lori Johnson Heidle & husband, Randy of Kingston

Grandmother Geneva Cansler of Harriman

Cindy Johnson & step-son, Griffin Roberts

Mother of his Son Amber Wyrick of Kingston

Aunts Rhonda & Don Cooley, Linda & Jim Bradock, Rhonda Swallow, Sandra Davidson, Beverly Ward

Nephews Carson Heidle & fiancée, Kaylee Beason of Kingston

Wyatt Heidle & girlfriend, Kendall Wade of Kingston

Several extended family members and close friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday, March 27, 2023, at The Grove with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Jeff Anderson and Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.