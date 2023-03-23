‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ to be held March 27th

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes all citizens to another edition of “Breakfast with the Legislators” on Monday, March 27th.

In its 36th year, “Breakfast with the Legislators” gives residents a chance to hear updates on what is happening in the General Assembly in Nashville straight from local lawmakers’ mouths. During these events, attendees also have a chance to ask questions or voice concerns.

The events are held on the fourth Monday of each month while the General Assembly is in session. This month’s will be this Monday, March 27th, from 7:30 to 8:30 am in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The League says that Oak Ridge State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, and fellow State Senator Ken Yager have been invited, as well as State Representatives John Ragan and Monty Fritts.

Attendees will be able to partake of a light continental breakfast at no charge.

For more, visit www.lwvor.org.

