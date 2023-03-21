Bond set at $1M in weekend shooting

Updating an incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Anderson County that we told you about Monday, the bond for a man accused of shooting another individual has been set at $1 million.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 500 block of Pine Ridge Road at around 2 am Sunday. When they arrived, deputies found an individual outside the residence with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. That person was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries., but as of the time this report was filed, no information about the victim had been made available including their identity and condition.

The ACSO says its preliminary investigation determined that 19-year-old Christian Staudenmeyer—listed in Jail records as having a Jackson address—was the shooter, adding that he was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. It is unclear how he sustained the injury as few details have been made available.

After he was treated and released, Staudenmeyer was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence. He is being held at the ACDF on bonds totaling $1 million.

Officials described the investigation as ongoing. As we learn more, we will pass it along to you here on WYSH.