There will be a benefit to help a person who is in need of a liver transplant with medical and living expenses on Saturday, March 25th from noon to 4 pm at Ain’t Worth a Dime, located at 179 Clinch Avenue in Clinton.

The event will feature music by Will Shepherd, a silent auction, crafts, food, and fun!

Come hang out with the Dime family and help support their friend! Everyone is welcome!