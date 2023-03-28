Barbara Lou (Wright) Bunch, 90, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Barbara Lou (Wright) Bunch, age 90 of Oliver Springs, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 27, 2023.

She was born on December 28, 1932 in the Coalgood community of Harlan Co., Kentucky. She was a long term member of Kellytown Baptist Church and for the last decade was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Barbara traveled throughout the United States, Europe, and Africa with her late husband, Bill. She was a devoted fan of the Lady Vols and spent her free time crafting. Above all, she had a love for her family, especially her grandchildren, that could not be measured.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William “Bill” Bunch; parents, Leonard and Mable Wright; brother, Leonard Wright Jr. and his wife, Margaret; infant sister, Wanda Wright; special friend, Lonnie Dawson.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Hamby and husband Carlie, and Billie “Gayle” Harper and husband Tony; O.J. Taylor whom she considered as a son; sister, Margaret Aiken; brother, Robert Glen Wright and wife Betty; grandchildren, Derek Black and wife Claire Raj, Chelsea Foust and husband Kevin, Clint Harper and wife Morgane; great-grandchildren, Rohan and Malina Black, Maddox and Madison Foust; special friend, Joyce Dawson.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Oliver Springs Historical Society at https://oshistorical.com/ or by mail to P.O. Box 409 Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor Joe Samples officiating.

The family expresses their appreciation to Covenant Hospice, especially Mandee Yearwood and Rebecca Fields.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bunch family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs

Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs TN passed away on March 22, 2023 at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.