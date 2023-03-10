Austin Knight Foundation donates $5K to Roane State EMS program

(RSCC press release) A foundation established by the parents of a former Roane State student recently donated $5,000 in support of the community college’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program.

William “B.J.” Hillard and Amanda Hillard said they are honoring the memory of their son, Austin Logan Knight, through the Austin Knight Foundation. Austin was killed in a car crash in 2018, just a month after enrolling in Roane State’s EMT program.

Over the last five years, Austin’s parents have worked to incorporate their late son’s passions with their efforts in the community on behalf of the foundation. As Roane State’s EMS program director David Blevins explained, this also provides them with an opportunity to tell Austin’s story.

“Austin wanted to become an EMT to help others,” Blevins said. “He was committed to his goal of learning to save lives and understood what makes the profession so special, even at such a young age. Seeing his family find new ways to help others in his memory is truly inspiring.”

Austin was posthumously awarded an EMT technical certificate from Roane State and an EMT License from the Tennessee Office of EMS. The donation made by his family earlier this month is the second gift in as many years to the Roane State EMS program. The Austin Knight Foundation also contributed $5,000 to the program last year.

“It continues to be a privilege to work with the Hillard family in honoring Austin’s life,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of the Roane State Foundation. “These funds help support our students and maintain the high quality of EMS education at Roane State.”

Roane State’s EMS program consists of three programs: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), and Paramedic. These programs are based at the college’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences located at 132 Hayfield Road in West Knoxville. For more information on EMS programs, visit roanestate.edu/EMS.