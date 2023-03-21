Anna Lou Poore Phillips, age 75, of Norris

Anna Lou Poore Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on March 19th, 2023.  

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Phillips; parents, Amos and Grace Poore; brother, Vaughn Poore and mother-in-law, Kate Phillips.

She is survived by : son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kristin Phillips; grandchildren Mason and Jaycee Phillips, who were her pride and joy;  sisters and  brothers-in-law, Barb and Jesse Moles, Mickey and Tim Daulstrom; sister, PJ Poore; brothers and sister-in-laws : Lonnie and Ellen Poore, Ernie and Karen Poore; as well as many nieces and nephews.  She also leaves her dogs, Zane and Dexter.

Special thanks to her wonderful nurse, Nikki Brewster for her care and friendship.

Anna was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, Memaw and friend that will be greatly missed.  However, knowing she has been reunited with Larry provides her family with great comfort.

No service is planned. www.HolleyGamble.com

