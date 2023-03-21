Anna Lou Poore Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on March 19th, 2023.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Phillips; parents, Amos and Grace Poore; brother, Vaughn Poore and mother-in-law, Kate Phillips.

She is survived by : son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kristin Phillips; grandchildren Mason and Jaycee Phillips, who were her pride and joy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barb and Jesse Moles, Mickey and Tim Daulstrom; sister, PJ Poore; brothers and sister-in-laws : Lonnie and Ellen Poore, Ernie and Karen Poore; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dogs, Zane and Dexter.

Special thanks to her wonderful nurse, Nikki Brewster for her care and friendship.

Anna was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, Memaw and friend that will be greatly missed. However, knowing she has been reunited with Larry provides her family with great comfort.

No service is planned.