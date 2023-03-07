Andy Lee Garner, age 56, went to his heavenly home on March 4th, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a member of Freeway Church of God.

Andy was a loving father, son, and brother. He served as a medic in the US Army in Desert Storm. He is a former truck driver, and his hobbies included working on cars and flying small planes.

He was the most loyal, caring, protective, and supportive father to his four surviving children, Andie (Sean), Jordan (Felicia), Memphis, and Rome. Andy is also survived by his loving mother, Ruby Searcy, and sister, Lisa Piacitelli (John). He is survived by, and insanely admired, by his grandchildren, Ashlynn and Logan. We are all so proud of this strong, fearless man and will never let his memory die.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of serving the family of Andy Lee Garner.