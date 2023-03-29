Afternoon Cruise offered on Norris Lake

Norris Dam State Park invites everyone for an afternoon cruise around the lake on Friday, March 31st.

Join Ranger Trent on Friday at 2 pm at the Norris Dam Marina for a cruise up beautiful Norris lake, during which rangers will discuss the history of Norris Dam, while also admiring the scenery and wildlife along the shores.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, according to Park officials, and if you are planning to bring children 12 and under, they ask that you please bring a life jacket for them. The cost is $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 6 and under. The trip will last for around 1 hour and is dependent on good weather.

Registration is required.

Meet at Norris Dam Marina 15 minutes before the departure of the cruise.