Afternoon Cruise offered on Norris Lake

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 25 Views

Norris Dam State Park invites everyone for an afternoon cruise around the lake on Friday, March 31st.

Join Ranger Trent on Friday at 2 pm at the Norris Dam Marina for a cruise up beautiful Norris lake, during which rangers will discuss the history of Norris Dam, while also admiring the scenery and wildlife along the shores. 

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, according to Park officials, and if you are planning to bring children 12 and under, they ask that you please bring a life jacket for them. The cost is $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 6 and under. The trip will last for around 1 hour and is dependent on good weather. 

Registration is required.

Meet at Norris Dam Marina 15 minutes before the departure of the cruise.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

“HerStory:” A Photography Exhibition of Women in the Secret City” at Lenoir Museum

(TN State Parks) The W. G. Lenoir Museum in Norris Dam State Park will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.