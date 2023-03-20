ACDF receives certification from TCI

The Anderson County Detention Facility (ACDF) has received its 2022 certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI). This certification acknowledges the facility’s compliance with TCI standards for the operation of local correctional facilities.

The inspection that led to the certification was conducted in August, but the formal presentation was not made until this past Thursday, March 16. The Tier 2 Accreditation was also presented to the facility in December, which a press release states requires a higher-level compliance.

The TCI conducted a rigorous inspection of the ACDF, examining all aspects of the facility’s operations, including its administration, security, inmate services, and sanitation. The certification process is described as “an ongoing effort to ensure that local correctional facilities provide safe and humane conditions for those in custody.”

Sheriff Russell Barker expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff, and the community. This certification is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, who strive to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.”

