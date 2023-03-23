AC Office on Aging, Senior Center host Health Fair

The Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center recently welcomed local senior citizens to “Spring into Health” with a health fair. The event was held Friday, March 10, at the Senior Center. Several local agencies participated in the health fair, educating area seniors about health and safety topics.

Participating agencies included: Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, UT Extension, East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, UT College of Nursing, Beltone South, Take Charge Fitness of Clinton, and the Anderson County Dental Clinic provided free dental health supplies.

“Those seniors who stopped by were able to speak with the different vendors, one-on-one, about topics ranging from compression-only CPR and healthy eating to exercise and education about vaccines for their age group,” said Sandra Manning, the Anderson County Senior Center’s senior community health educator in a press release.

“We had a good turnout, and look forward to future health fairs and adding more health education classes at the senior center,” Manning added.

The health fair is just one of the many activities and programs available to Anderson County’s senior citizens. A monthly calendar of events is posted to the Senior Center’s website at: https://andersoncountytn.gov/office-on-aging-senior-center/. For more information, or to obtain a paper copy of the monthly events calendar, contact the Anderson County Senior Center and Office on Aging at (865) 457-3259.