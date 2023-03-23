Photo submitted

AC Office on Aging, Senior Center host Health Fair

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

The Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center recently welcomed local senior citizens to “Spring into Health” with a health fair. The event was held Friday, March 10, at the Senior Center. Several local agencies participated in the health fair, educating area seniors about health and safety topics.

Participating agencies included: Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, UT Extension, East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, UT College of Nursing, Beltone South, Take Charge Fitness of Clinton, and the Anderson County Dental Clinic provided free dental health supplies.

“Those seniors who stopped by were able to speak with the different vendors, one-on-one, about topics ranging from compression-only CPR and healthy eating to exercise and education about vaccines for their age group,” said Sandra Manning, the Anderson County Senior Center’s senior community health educator in a press release.

“We had a good turnout, and look forward to future health fairs and adding more health education classes at the senior center,” Manning added.

The health fair is just one of the many activities and programs available to Anderson County’s senior citizens. A monthly calendar of events is posted to the Senior Center’s website at: https://andersoncountytn.gov/office-on-aging-senior-center/. For more information, or to obtain a paper copy of the monthly events calendar, contact the Anderson County Senior Center and Office on Aging at (865) 457-3259.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Illinois firm selected to lead city manager search in Oak Ridge

Wednesday, the Oak Ridge City Council voted unanimously to hire GovHR USA out of Northbrook, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.