AC BOE requests “Oak Ridge 85” story be added to textbooks

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

The Anderson County School Board joined with its counterparts in Oak Ridge to adopt a resolution seeking to add the story of the “Oak Ridge 85” to social studies textbooks across Tennessee.

In 1955, 85 black students from Oak Ridge’s Scarboro neighborhood integrated Oak Ridge High School and have become known as the Oak Ridge 85.

Last month, the Oak Ridge School Board passed a resolution formally asking the state to include the Oak Ridge 85 story in social studies textbooks across the state. Thursday night, the Anderson County School Board unanimously approved making the same request.

State education officials will meet this fall to discuss what will be added or taken out of textbooks across the state.

If the Oak Ridge 85 is included and added, it could be seen in textbooks as soon as the 2024-2025 school year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Home improvement tops list of consumer complaints in 2022

(DCA press release) In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.