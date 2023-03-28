AAA: TN gas prices up from last week

(AAA) Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up four cents, on average, compared to last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.13 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.

“We’ve seen an uptick in gas demand the last couple of weeks thanks to better driving weather and spring break road trips, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, recent lower crude oil prices have helped to keep pump price increases in check, despite increasing demand alongside tightening supplies. We are still very much experiencing the seasonal fluctuation that we typically expect this time of year. As we head into this week, it’s very likely Tennesseans will continue to see a wide range of fluctuating gas prices across the state.”

Quick Facts

26% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.44 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation