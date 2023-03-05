5K Love Run is Saturday

The annual 5K Love Run & 1 Mile Fun Run, benefiting the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County, will be held this Saturday, March 4th in Norris.

The race will begin at 9 am Saturday with Race Day Registration opening at 7:30 am and closing at 8:45. Walkers are encouraged to register for the 1 Mile Fun Run, but are also welcomed to participate in the 5K if that is preferred.

Hot chocolate will offered to participants following the race. In addition to individual awards in a variety of categories, there will also be special team awards for schools, corporations, and non-profit groups.

For more information on the annual 5K Love Run in Norris, visit their website by following this link.