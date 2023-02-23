Yager honored for ‘courageous’ cancer battle, early-detection advocacy

(TN Senate Republican Caucus) Tennessee Men’s Health Network is pleased to announce Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has been named the organization’s 2022 Man of the Year.

“Senator Yager’s courageous battle against prostate cancer was followed by our organization”, says Mike Leventhal, Executive Director of Tennessee Men’s Health Network. “Senator Yager’s decision to discuss his treatments provides hope to those that are fighting cancer, becoming a strong advocate for men and their families to learn more about the dangers of prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. His willingness to get the message out about regular physician visits and having proactive healthy habits will help save lives.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men. Every two and a half minutes a man is diagnosed with the disease. Last year, over 288,000 men were diagnosed with this cancer, over 4,500 of those in Tennessee. Approximately 34,700 men will lose their life due to prostate cancer this year, almost 600 in Tennessee.

State Senator Ken Yager (center), R-Kingston, is presented with the Tennessee Men’s Health Network Man of the Year award from Board member George Bove (left) and Executive Director Mike Leventhal (right). (Photo submitted)

Tennessee Men’s Health Network is an affiliate of Men’s Health Network headquartered in Washington, D.C. TMHN is classified as a nonprofit educational organization comprised of physicians, researchers, public health workers, individuals and other health professionals. TMHN is committed to improving the health and wellness of men through education campaigns, data collection and work with health providers to provide better programs and funding on men’s health needs. Additional questions or comments should be referred to info@menshealthnetwork, www.menshealthnetwork.org or by calling (865) 406-0129.

Senator Ken Yager represents Senate District 12 comprised of Campbell, Clay, Fentress, Macon, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Roane and Scott Counties. He lives in Kingston.