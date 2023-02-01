Yager announces Telephone Town Hall

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced today that he has scheduled a Telephone Town Hall Meeting to talk to citizens regarding issues before the Tennessee General Assembly and to listen to their concerns.

“The legislature is facing decisions that affect all citizens on many important issues such as our state budget, tax relief, transportation, education and abortion, to name a few,” said Senator Yager. “I want to be open and available through this telephone town hall forum to hear from as many of my constituents as possible.”

The call will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET. Citizens who would like to participate can dial toll free (855) 269-4484.

